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North Allegheny to wear Patrick Mahomes-inspired Adidas football uniforms this fall

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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North Allegheny's football team will be one of several high school programs around the country who will wear new Adidas uniforms inspired by Patrick Mahomes this upcoming season. 

Adidas and Patrick Mahomes announced Wednesday that 13 programs, including North Allegheny, have joined the original group of 15 programs that were picked to wear the uniforms.

The uniforms, which are all-white and inspired by Texas Tech's "Too Cold" jerseys, pay tribute to Mahomes' style of play and were rolled out last year.

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North Allegheny will be one of several high school football teams around the country who will wear new Adidas uniforms that are inspired by Patrick Mahomes and the "Too Cold" uniforms worn by Texas Tech. Adidas

North Allegheny is the only school in Pennsylvania that will wear the Mahomes-inspired uniforms. 

The school district recently announced it was selected as one of Team Adidas' top 20 schools in the country. 

North Allegheny's teams are expected to transition to Adidas uniforms, apparel, footwear, headwear and accessories over the coming years. 

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