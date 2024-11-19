Watch CBS News
North Allegheny girls volleyball team wins 8th straight PIAA state championship

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The North Allegheny girls volleyball team won its eight straight PIAA state title over the weekend, tying the all-time Pennsylvania record for most consecutive championships.

North Allegheny defeated Spring-Ford in four sets (19-25, 25-21, 25-19, and 25-16) on Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School outside Harrisburg, winning the PIAA 4A title for the eighth year in a row.

Their eighth straight championship has tied the Pennsylvania record for most state titles in a row, which was first set by Norwin between 1976 and 1983. 

North Allegheny finished the season with an impressive record of 21-1 and the team's graduating seniors had a four-year record of 83--4 with four section titles, three WPIAL championships, and four PIAA championships.

The Lady Tigers will have a chance to make history next season if they can win their ninth straight PIAA title.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

