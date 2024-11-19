North Allegheny girls volleyball team wins 8th straight PIAA state championship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The North Allegheny girls volleyball team won its eight straight PIAA state title over the weekend, tying the all-time Pennsylvania record for most consecutive championships.

North Allegheny defeated Spring-Ford in four sets (19-25, 25-21, 25-19, and 25-16) on Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School outside Harrisburg, winning the PIAA 4A title for the eighth year in a row.

WE DID IT!!!

8X PIAA 4A STATE CHAMPS!!



So proud of our players & coaches! THANK YOU to our families & fans! THANK YOU @NATigerAthletic 4 your support! THANK YOU @LeeBobSports & @Schmidt_AdvPE 4 radio broadcast! #T4L@NA_Schools

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/7Z2SBSxUKW — NA Girls’ Volleyball (@nagirlsvb) November 17, 2024

Their eighth straight championship has tied the Pennsylvania record for most state titles in a row, which was first set by Norwin between 1976 and 1983.

North Allegheny finished the season with an impressive record of 21-1 and the team's graduating seniors had a four-year record of 83--4 with four section titles, three WPIAL championships, and four PIAA championships.

The Lady Tigers will have a chance to make history next season if they can win their ninth straight PIAA title.