Norfolk Southern says they've finished excavating contaminated soil from East Palestine track

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Norfolk Southern provided an update on the East Palestine remediation.

They said they've reached a significant milestone, saying they've finished excavating and removing the contaminated soil beneath the south track.

Work on the north track is set to begin next week.

Norfolk South said it has excavated and removed more than 25,000 tons of soil as well as 12 million gallons of water.