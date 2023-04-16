Watch CBS News
Local News

Norfolk Southern says they've finished excavating contaminated soil from East Palestine track

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Norfolk Southern provides East Palestine update
Norfolk Southern provides East Palestine update 00:22

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Norfolk Southern provided an update on the East Palestine remediation. 

They said they've reached a significant milestone, saying they've finished excavating and removing the contaminated soil beneath the south track. 

RELATED STORIES:

Work on the north track is set to begin next week. 

Norfolk South said it has excavated and removed more than 25,000 tons of soil as well as 12 million gallons of water. 

First published on April 16, 2023 / 11:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.