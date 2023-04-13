Fetterman talks to farmers about impacts of toxic train derailment

ENON VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman visited Beaver and Lawrence counties to talk to farmers impacted by the toxic train derailment across the border in East Palestine, Ohio.

Fetterman held a roundtable with farmers and leaders to talk about the train derailment and how it's impacted farming and to hear their wider concerns ahead of the upcoming farm bill negotiations he'll participate in as part of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

The senator also toured a dairy farm in Enon Valley.

"It was an honor and a privilege to sit down with the hardworking farmers of Beaver and Lawrence Counties to hear their concerns following the train derailment in East Palestine, what they want to see from my office moving forward after the derailment, and to hear their wider agricultural concerns ahead of Farm Bill negotiations that are upcoming later this year," Fetterman said in a press release.

In Ohio, the state Department of Agriculture and Ohio State University are conducting plant tissue sampling to address farmers' concerns.

Fetterman's tour and roundtable came after he was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at the end of last month following six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression.