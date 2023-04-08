Watch CBS News
Local News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says senate to pass Railway Safety Act in wake of East Palestine derailment

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Sen. Schumer says Railway Safety Act will pass
Sen. Schumer says Railway Safety Act will pass 00:55

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The train derailment in East Palestine happened more than two months ago but lawsuits against Norfolk Southern continue to roll in. 

RELATED STORIES: 

In Washington, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), is backing a bipartisan plan to hold railway companies accountable for disasters like the one in East Palestine. 

In a news conference, Sen. Schumer said many communities have experienced rail disasters caused by derailments and hazardous materials. 

He said the U.S. Senate will pass the Railway Safety Act as quickly as possible. 

That legislation includes big fines for railways and fees to reimburse towns affected by disasters. 

"There's going to be a fee of $1 million on each railroad every year and that money will go to pay local responders," Schumer explained. "[The towns] can't afford all this It's not their fault when a big train goes through. So they ought to be reimbursed for the expenses when something like this happens."

The bill will also require at least a two-person crew on every train and advance notice before a railcar moving hazardous material moves through a town. 

First published on April 8, 2023 / 10:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.