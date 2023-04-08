Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says senate to pass Railway Safety Act in wake of East Palestine derailment

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The train derailment in East Palestine happened more than two months ago but lawsuits against Norfolk Southern continue to roll in.

In Washington, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), is backing a bipartisan plan to hold railway companies accountable for disasters like the one in East Palestine.

In a news conference, Sen. Schumer said many communities have experienced rail disasters caused by derailments and hazardous materials.

He said the U.S. Senate will pass the Railway Safety Act as quickly as possible.

That legislation includes big fines for railways and fees to reimburse towns affected by disasters.

"There's going to be a fee of $1 million on each railroad every year and that money will go to pay local responders," Schumer explained. "[The towns] can't afford all this It's not their fault when a big train goes through. So they ought to be reimbursed for the expenses when something like this happens."

The bill will also require at least a two-person crew on every train and advance notice before a railcar moving hazardous material moves through a town.