Permanent health clinic set to open in East Palestine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A permanent health clinic will be opening in East Palestine.
The permanent clinic will replace a temporary clinic that had been opened by the Ohio Department of Health.
The new clinic will get funding from the Ohio government to offer free services to those without insurance and will allow residents to discuss health concerns from the train derailment earlier this year.
