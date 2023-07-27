Noble Environmental Christmas in July is home run for South Huntingdon Ball Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Santa is traveling all over Western Pennsylvania this week, dropping a little cash in the coffers of community organizations thanks to Noble Environmental's Christmas in July initiative. Noble Environmental, headquartered in Pittsburgh, is the parent company of County Hauling and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill. Noble is making $20,000 in donations to area organizations this summer. Noble Environmental is committed to corporate citizenship and wants to recognize the good work being done in the communities they serve with industry-leading environmental services.

Congratulations to the awardees including the Wyno Athletic Association who plans to use the $2,500 donation to empower young female athletes. Bill Calcagni, the president of the WAA, said the organization works with girls ages 8-15 to learn softball skills. Participation is free and includes a uniform and equipment.

"This donation will help us with field repair and upkeep," Calcagni said. "We have some fencing and a staircase that needs to be replaced so this will help."

Congratulations to all the awardees:

Wyano Athletic Association, South Huntingdon Township

Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series

Canonsburg Education and Cultural Institute

Crawford Swimming Pool, Shaler

Cecil Township Parks and Recreation

Chartiers Park Fitness Trail, Bridgeville

German-Masontown Park, McCellandtown

Plum Borough Police Department

Cecil Township Recreation

