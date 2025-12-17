No recycling collection in Swissvale due to out-of-service trucks, borough says

Recycling is piling up in Swissvale, as three of its four trucks are out of service, forcing repeated pickup cancellations.

Residents say it's been four weeks since the last recycling collection in the borough.

"The borough has told us to take it to Construction Junction," resident Jeremy Brake-Zacherl said on Wednesday. "But that's not what we're paying for. And I know a lot of community members are upset. A lot of community members are asking for a refund."

Recycling is supposed to get picked up every Tuesday in the borough, which said in a Facebook post that "three of our four trucks are still awaiting repairs." Swissvale said it is borrowing a truck on Thursday, but it does not have a truck lined up for next week.

"Please note that we will begin with the Wednesday route on Thursday morning and try to collect both Wednesday and Thursday's recycling on Thursday using extra manpower. If we do not finish the Thursday route, we will collect it on Friday morning and then collect Friday's route," the post said.

"And it's not our fault," Brake-Zacherl said. "Boxes are going to be everywhere."

What upsets him most, in addition to the inconvenience, is the lack of answers and accountability — especially when recycling fees are still being paid.

"I don't know where it's going," Brake-Zacherl said.

The borough said residents should continue to place recyclables at the curb until the issue is resolved.