No injuries reported after grease fire starts at South Park Ice Rink

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - No injuries were reported during a fire at the South Park Ice Rink Friday night.

The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company said a grease fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters were able to knock it out quickly, with minimal damage to the building.

The building is still open for skating, but the kitchen remains closed.