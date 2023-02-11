No. 5 Texas keeps hold of 1st in Big 12, beats Mountaineers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir'Jabri Rice scored 24 points in just 17 minutes and No. 5 Texas defeated West Virginia 94-60 Saturday.

Texas (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3, while West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) lost for the sixth time in its last seven games against the Longhorns.

Rice, a guard who transferred this season from New Mexico State, was nearly perfect. He converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 3-pointers and all 10 free throws. The Longhorns only missed one free throw in 25 attempts.

Marcus Carr added 16 for Texas, making 7 of 11 shots and contributing four assists and three steals. Timmy Allen had 14 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Emmett Matthews led West Virginia with 13 points.