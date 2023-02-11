Watch CBS News
No. 5 Texas keeps hold of 1st in Big 12, beats Mountaineers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir'Jabri Rice scored 24 points in just 17 minutes and No. 5 Texas defeated West Virginia 94-60 Saturday.

Texas (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3, while West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) lost for the sixth time in its last seven games against the Longhorns.

Rice, a guard who transferred this season from New Mexico State, was nearly perfect. He converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 3-pointers and all 10 free throws. The Longhorns only missed one free throw in 25 attempts.

Marcus Carr added 16 for Texas, making 7 of 11 shots and contributing four assists and three steals. Timmy Allen had 14 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Emmett Matthews led West Virginia with 13 points.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 3:43 PM

