Nino Bonaccorsi becomes first Pitt wrestler to win national championship in 15 years

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the first time in 15 years, a wrestler from the University of Pittsburgh can call themselves a national champion.

Over the weekend, Pitt's Nino Bonaccorsi, a Bethel Park graduate, won the 2023 National Championship in the 197-pound weight class with a 5-3 win over South Dakota State's Tanner Sloan. 

"This is so surreal," Bonaccorsi told the Tribune-Review. "I've been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid. I just kept wrestling. I knew it was going to be ugly, but I came away with the victory. Coach Gavin knew how much I wanted this. We put so much work into this – physically, mentally, everything. I couldn't have done it without him. I can't believe it. This is amazing."

Pitt's most recent national champion was Keith Gavin, in 2008, who is now the school's head wrestling coach. 

Bonaccorsi finished his 2022-23 season with an undefeated record

