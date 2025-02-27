The NFL is looking to recruit local businesses in Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft Source Program

The NFL is looking to recruit local businesses ahead of the draft with program

The NFL is looking for local and diverse Pittsburgh-area businesses for its NFL Draft Source Program.

It's a chance to get the businesses into a very important directory.

Detroit's almost a year removed from hosting the NFL Draft.

"Everybody was very excited," Marty Dobek, the Executive Director of the Detroit Sports Commission, said.

Dobek said the NFL Draft's Source Program did wonders for businesses there.

"It allowed upwards near 60 businesses here locally to get involved with the NFL and the NFL draft," he said.

If a business is headquartered in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington, or Westmoreland counties they're eligible.

The league says businesses that are certified diverse and have been operating since April 2023 are encouraged to apply.

As a requirement, they have to provide services or products the source program requests.

Dobek says the league spent $12.1 million on local minority-owned businesses for Detroit. Black-owned businesses got around 34 of the contracts.

"Which was nearly 40 percent of the overall contracts that were awarded during this process," he said.

He says the Motor City spent time reaching out and educating businesses out there on what was coming.

"When those opportunities were presented, they were ready to go, and already had their certification, already had their paperwork ready to go," Dobek said.

The businesses have to be certified to be at least 51 percent owned and operated by a minority, woman, a person with disabilities, someone who is LGBTQ+, or a veteran.

Businesses can register online for two information sessions at Acrisure Stadium. The first session is Monday at 2 p.m.