NFL Draft 2022: Where will Pitt standout Kenny Pickett land on day one?

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) - Pencil's down!

All the mock drafts, predictions, and prognosticating end tonight in Las Vegas when all 32 NFL teams will be in attendance for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

That also means, the man many had on their Heisman Trophy ballot, could be adding "first-round pick" to his resume.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected by many to be selected in tonight's first round, but before we officially learn who will take the New Jersey native, let's take one last look at what the experts are predicting.

ESPN:

Todd McShay: The ESPN draft expert has Pickett just getting in under the wire of the first round, with him being drafted 32nd overall by the Detroit Lions.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see a team try to trade into Round 1 if he starts to slide this far, but Detroit would obviously take a long look itself too."

Mel Kiper: Meanwhile, Kiper has the Steelers just missing out on the Panthers' standout, and has the New Orleans Saints trading up to get the 19th overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles to snag Pickett.

"This is good value for Pickett, who could compete with Jameis Winston for the starting job."

NFL Network:

Peter Schrager: Schrager, much like McShay at ESPN, has Pickett once again just making the cut to be called a first-round pick. He also predicts that he will be going to the Motor City at 32nd overall.

"It's Pickett to Detroit, where he'll battle Jared Goff for the starting gig."

The Athletic:



Dane Brugler: Question - are you ready for Pickettsburgh? Because The Athletic's Dane Brugler is. With the 20th overall pick, he has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Kenny Pickett.

"No quarterbacks in the first 19 picks means the Steelers are able to draft their top guy here...I'll lean Pickett right now."

Doug Haller: A name many have linked Pickett to is the Commanders, and according to Haller, the newly-named Washington franchise will take Pickett at 11.

"While the Commanders have several needs, grabbing the best quarterback in the draft makes sense."

Bruce Feldman: While some have Pickett falling to the middle or end of the first round, Feldman has him going early - as in first quarterback off the board early. He says the Carolina Panthers will spend the 6th overall pick on the blue and gold quarterback.

"While they will be tempted to go for the player with the bigger arm (Liberty's Malik Willis), the hunch here is they go with the quarterback who is more ready to make an immediate impact."

CBS Sports:



Chris Trapasso: Another mock draft predicts that the New Orleans Saints will trade up to get Kenny Pickett. This time, however, it hits closer to home. Trapasso predicts that the Saints will make a draft-day trade with the Steelers for the 20th overall pick and take Pickett.

"The Saints get Pickett and an extra third. Nice draft-day navigation."

The NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN and NFL Network.

The Steelers are scheduled to have the 20th overall pick.