NFL draft green room merchandise goes up for sale to benefit Habitat for Humanity

On Tuesday, Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Swissvale hit a new record, and it was all thanks to the NFL draft.

Draft organizers donated the green room furniture for the organization to sell. Fans still have the chance to purchase pieces of history, including sofas, tables, couches, and end tables, all of which were used by actual players whose names were called last weekend.

The best part of it all, all of the money goes right back to Habitat for Humanity.

"We had the best day in the history of the ReStore yesterday," said Dr. Howard Slaughter, president and CEO.

That was thanks to people waiting in line for the store to open, and the same happened on Wednesday.

"It's the 2026 draft, and it was the only one here in Pittsburgh, so I figured that I'd come down and enjoy [it]," said William Walters, one of the people waiting in line.

Walters did end up making a few purchases for his man cave, and it's been a win-win for the store and the fans.

All of the 2026 NFL draft green room furniture was up for sale, with some of it selling out on the first day.

"All of the rugs are absolutely out the door; some of the other items, like the table-top fireplace, were the first things out the door," Dr. Slaughter said.

If you're looking to get into the memorabilia action, couches, chairs, tables, and end tables are all still available with prices ranging from $150-$450.

"We're still counting the number, but it's in the thousands, I can say that," Dr. Slaughter said.

All of the money is crucial to making the operation work, and it will go toward building more homes and providing repairs for families in need.

Not only has the ReStore generated thousands of dollars, but it's also given them the opportunity for more outreach.

The hope now is that they sell out of all the items on display and in their warehouse.