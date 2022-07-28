Newly-hired part-time Kiski Twp. police officer already leaving department
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the newly approved part-time Kiski Township police officers is already leaving the department.
According to the Tribune-Review, the officer has taken a different job.
Four officers and a police secretary resigned earlier this month citing harassment and a hostile work environment.
This week, the township interviewed three new candidates.
For now, State Police are helping patrol the community.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.