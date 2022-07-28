Watch CBS News
Local News

Newly-hired part-time Kiski Twp. police officer already leaving department

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Part-time officer leaves Kiski Township Police
Part-time officer leaves Kiski Township Police 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the newly approved part-time Kiski Township police officers is already leaving the department.

According to the Tribune-Review, the officer has taken a different job.

Four officers and a police secretary resigned earlier this month citing harassment and a hostile work environment.

This week, the township interviewed three new candidates.

For now, State Police are helping patrol the community. 

First published on July 28, 2022 / 1:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.