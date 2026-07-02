Newborn babies at Pittsburgh hospital celebrate America's birthday in adorable outfits

America is about to turn 250 years old, and you're apparently never too young to join in on the celebration. Even the newborns at a Pittsburgh hospital are dressing up in red, white and blue ahead of the country's big birthday bash.

Newborn babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital got into the semiquincentennial spirit with star-spangled themed hats and onesies that read "Our Littlest Stars Shine Bright."

"The outfits are so cute, he looks so handsome," one mom said.

"I love the red, white and blue hat," dad agreed. "I'm sure he's going to keep that on for quite some time in our household."

The parents say it's fun to celebrate the arrival of their babies on top of the nation's 250th birthday. There will be festivities all across western Pennsylvania, and Pittsburgh is promising to put on its biggest fireworks show yet.

You can see more of the adorable patriotic photos below.

America is about to turn 250 years old, and you're apparently never too young to join in the celebration. (Photo: KDKA)

Newborn babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital got into the semiquincentennial spirit with star-spangled themed hats and onesies that read "Our Littlest Stars Shine Bright."

"The outfits are so cute, he looks so handsome," one mom said.

Dad agreed: "I love the red, white and blue hat. I'm sure he's going to keep that on for quite some time in our household." (Photo: KDKA)