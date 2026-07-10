New video shows Pittsburgh hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Two weeks after a fatal pedestrian collision in the Homewood, East Hills area, investigators in Pittsburgh are still looking for a driver who left the scene.

On June 25, a man died after he was hit and killed by two vehicles in the area of Bennett and Oakwood streets. The driver of one of the vehicles remained at the scene, while the second drove away.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police told KDKA that the driver of the second vehicle that took off is not the owner, making it more difficult to identify them.

KDKA obtained new surveillance video that gives a closer look at what unfolded on the night of June 25. A black SUV slowed down after the driver realized they had hit a man on Bennett by Oakwood. The car then went around and pulled to the side.

About 20 seconds later, other cars honked to warn a silver or gray Toyota Prius that appeared to be traveling fast on the 25-mile-per-hour road, but the driver didn't slow down and also struck the man before slowing down and turning onto a side street.

The car traveled several feet before stopping for just under two minutes, with the driver even getting out for a few seconds until they took off. When first responders arrived, they pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police told KDKA the man did not cross the road in the crosswalk and that the black SUV never left. They said this driver still likely won't face any charges.

Detectives located the silver Prius a couple of days later, on June 27, in the city's Friendship neighborhood. Police told KDKA it was not stolen or abandoned, and the person behind the wheel when they found it was not the driver from the night of the crash. The driver from the night of the crash is still at large, with the incident remaining under investigation.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who died as 62-year-old Daniel Pappa. KDKA obtained photos showing him from his earlier days. His son, Randy, didn't want to go on camera, but shared a statement with KDKA, saying his father loved cars and motorcycles.

"I never imagined I would wake up to police officers at my front door telling me my father had died. It's a moment I'll never forget, and one no family should ever have to endure. Knowing someone could leave another human being behind after hitting and killing them is devastating, and our family is still searching for answers."

He also said he finds comfort that his dad is now with his brother, who passed 12 years ago, but said, "I will never find peace with the way my father lost his life. He deserved compassion, dignity, and the chance to make it home."

Lastly, Randy wanted to send a message to the driver who left the scene.

"Please do the right thing and come forward," Randy said.

If you have any information that can help police identify and find the driver of the silver Prius, call the bureau's Collision Investigation Unit at 412-432-4776. At this time, police told KDKA they don't have a description of that driver.