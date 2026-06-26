Deadly late-night pedestrian crash in Homewood under investigation

Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened late Thursday night in the city's Homewood neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said that first responders were called to the area of Bennett Street and Oakwood Street around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night for reports of a pedestrian crash.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said they found a man laying in the roadway and appeared to have been hit by an SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Public Safety said that the man who was driving the SUV that hit the man stayed at the scene of the crash and was "highly cooperative" with police.

A man was killed late Thursday night after he was hit by two different vehicles in the area of Bennett Street and Oakwood Street in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The driver told police that after the crash happened, he got out of his SUV to check on the man when another vehicle hit the man.

Public Safety said the second vehicle involved in the crash was a gray Toyota Prius and that the driver of the car did not remain at the scene.

The city's Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene to process evidence, which Public Safety said includes reviewing camera footage in the area of the crash.

The investigation into the deadly crash was described as "ongoing" by Public Safety.