New shooting range under construction in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Construction of a new shooting range is up and going in Westmoreland County.

The outdoor facility is for county agencies to train. The $30,000 project is going up behind the Westmoreland County Prison, according to the Tribune-Review.

They hope to finish the facility by the end of the year.