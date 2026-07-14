Deadly motorcycle crash in Beaver County under investigation

One person was killed Monday evening after crashing their motorcycle in New Sewickley Township.

New Sewickley Township Police Department Chief Gregory Carney said in a news release that an investigation is underway following the deadly motorcycle crash that happened around 5:30 p.m. along Fezell Road.

According to the release, the early investigation into the deadly crash shows that the motorcycle driver left the roadway, traveled over an embankment, overturning several times.

The driver died at the scene of the crash, the release said. Their identity has not been released.

The release said that the road was closed for approximately three hours while the on-scene portion of the investigation was being completed.