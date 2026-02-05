Pitt study could lead to new way to lose weight

A new study at the University of Pittsburgh could lead to a new way to lose weight. Researchers said they may have found a way to help people lose unwanted pounds while retaining muscle.

Researchers found that by using a specific drug called HDAC6 inhibitor, overweight mice were able to lose up to 50% of their body fat.

"During the study, one of the important things we observed was that all of the mice were losing fat mass, but they didn't lose any muscle mass," said Dr. Isin Cakir, an assistant professor of medicine at Pitt.

Some current obesity drugs have the side effect of losing muscle mass in addition to fat. This study found these inhibitors were able to work with two enzymes that control eating behavior.

"They are indispensable for their effect to induce weight loss," Dr. Cakir said.

These inhibitors are not on the market at this point. Currently, they are used in clinical trials to treat other medical issues. It will be a while before they are used to tackle weight loss.

"Neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases and muscular dystrophy," Dr. Cakir said.

Experts say it doesn't replace diet and exercise, but it could open the door for a new way to lose weight.