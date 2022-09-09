New partnership with city gives more Pittsburgh Public Schools students entry-level jobs and internships

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For years now, Pittsburgh Public Schools has had a program that offers career and technical classes for students. Now that program is getting an upgrade thanks to a new partnership with the city of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public School's CTE students now have a chance to shadow workers or even gain internships within Pittsburgh city departments. It's an expansion of a program that allows students to see the jobs they want to have in the future right now.

"Every problem you got in your life is only there to make your tomorrow better," Mayor Ed Gainey said while talking to kids as the district announced a new partnership called Prepare to Prosper.

"Mayor Gainey, the Pittsburgh Public Schools is genuinely grateful for your commitment to creating opportunities for our students so that they may achieve success in all aspects of their lives," said Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters.

Through the school district's existing career and technical education program, the city will assist the schools in gaining additional company partners. The program already offers students several work-based studies in areas like medical, mechanical, culinary, cosmetology and carpentry.

"I like it," said Vernon Hucks, a senior at Westinghouse High School. "I'm in carpentry and I plan on going to the union and being a power driver. Those are the people that build the posts for the bridges."

"It got me into doing photography," said Kadin Kozak, a senior at UPrep at Margaret Milliones. "I started doing that freelance over the summer and I haven't stopped. I love it. So much fun."

"It's helped me figure out the correct career path for me," said Carrick High School senior Abigail. "And it's been helping me look into internships at actual hospitals."

Students will also have an opportunity to see more industries and city government jobs up close through shadowing, internships and even entry-level jobs. The community and also tech companies are excited to be involved.

"At Argo we hire folks to run our cars, operate the vehicles, test our vehicles," said Argo AI CEO Bryan Salesky. "There are so many different -- customer service, mapping -- there are so many pathways."

"We wanted to provide a pipeline directly from those who are participating in the CTE program to work on the Lower Hill site, to work in business and industry in the office building doing construction, the whole nine," said Dr. Kimberly Ellis, the director of community, arts and culture at The Buccini/Pollin Group.

The idea is to add even more local businesses and industries to the roster of partnering companies. Over the next two years, the city plans to host a city of Pittsburgh career expo that the students can attend. The city and district say they are working together to create opportunities that will prepare students to pursue well-paying jobs or a college degree.