New Kensington police officer resigns amid excessive force investigation

A New Kensington Police Department officer has resigned amid an investigation into the possible use of excessive force.

Officer Nathaniel Cochran has been on suspension since a violent confrontation last month put a trespassing suspect in the hospital with serious facial injuries.

A couple said they were picking up apples in the yard of an abandoned house, but responding to a report of trespassing, police confronted the woman and Anthony Delarosa. A violent confrontation with Cochran ensued and Delarosa ended up in the hospital with facial bruises and fractures.

A police report said Delarosa flailed and resisted orders to put his hands behind his back, stating he then tried to bite Cochran on the thigh. The report states: "Officer Cochran delivered a few elbow strikes to Delarosa's facial region in an attempt to prevent him from biting."

But since that night, Delarosa has twice shown up at district court to face charges of resisting arrest, but twice the hearing has been postponed while Cochran has been on suspension and under investigation by the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office. Through his attorney, Delarosa has declined comment.

But since KDKA first reported on Cochran last month, other people have contacted KDKA Investigates, alleging Cochran has roughed them up in the process of making an arrest.

"I still, to this day, although it's almost two years now, I still have nightmares," said Kendra Fouse.

Fouse has been cited several times for traffic violations by New Kensington police and by Cochran in particular. She accused the officer of harassing her.

"You'll be getting citations for probably 20 different citations tonight. I'll take the time and handwrite every single one of them for you, and it's going to continue until you just stop driving the way you do," Cochran could be heard saying on video.

But when she was going the wrong way on a one-way street on her scooter, she says things turned violent, saying she was tased and told to put her hands behind her back.

"Officer Cochran comes over and goes, 'holy cow, you effing heifer,' he goes, 'it's going to take four sets of handcuffs to handcuff you,'" Fouse said.

She wrote to the Westmoreland County district attorney, state attorney general and the FBI, accusing Cochran of inflicting these wounds.

"I'm handcuffed and they started walking towards the vehicle and the next thing you know, they throw me on the ground," Fouse said. "Officer Cochran was on this side and this is the side I got all the scars and was beat up on."

The DA investigated Fouse's claims and found no criminal wrongdoing on the part of Cochran. Meanwhile, its investigation into the latest incident continues.

Cochran couldn't be reached for comment. He submitted his resignation to the city last week, and council is expected to approve it.