Sixth of seven suspects wanted in New Kensington fatal shooting now in custody

GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- The sixth of seven total suspects charged in a deadly shooting in New Kensington is now in custody, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.

Elijah Gary, 18, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilkinsburg on Monday. He is charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy in the death of Jason Raiford on July 3.

Investigators are still looking for 15-year-old Da'Montae Brooks, who also goes by "Bud," investigators said. The Uniontown native is also charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery and other counts.

"He is to be considered dangerous and may be armed, so we ask the public to remain vigilant," the DA's office said.

Raquan Carpenter, 14-year-old Amir Kennedy, 17-year-old Jonathan Felder, 14-year-old Braedon Dickinson and 15-year-old Avian Molter are all in custody and facing the same charges.

The teens can be seen on surveillance video on the afternoon of July 3, armed and waiting for Raiford to walk inside a housing complex off of Fifth Avenue, the criminal complaint said.

When Raiford walked into the foyer of the building, police said the teens allegedly assaulted him.

"Elijah Gary had a gun in his hand that falls to the ground as he appeared to try to strike Raiford with said gun. Raiford, while bent over, picks up the gun as the five actors continue to assault him in the foyer area," the criminal complaint said.

Raiford was able to break free just before shots were fired, investigators said. Police said Raiford was shot in the torso and head.

Gary waived his arraignment and is now back in Westmoreland County to face charges, the Westmoreland County DA's office said.

If you have seen Brooks, the DA's office urges you to call 911 or New Kensington police at 724-339-7534.