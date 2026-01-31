Watch CBS News
2 people taken to hospital after late-night house fire in Westmoreland County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of a house fire in Westmoreland County overnight. 

According to Westmoreland County dispatchers, crews were on the scene of the fire on Oates Boulevard in New Kensington just after midnight. 

As crews worked on putting out the fire, two people had to be rescued, and they were taken to West Penn Hospital to be treated. 

The extent of their injuries or conditions is not known at this time. 

Along with the two people being taken to the hospital, significant damage to the home could be seen, but it is not yet determined if the home is a total loss. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

