New Kensington-Arnold teachers reportedly agree to five-year contract

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - New Kensington-Arnold School District teachers reportedly have a new deal in place.

According to The Trib, the teachers and the district agreed to a new five-year contract and it's now official.

The new contract increases teacher pay, while also having them pay more toward healthcare.

The previous contract expired in August and this new agreement lasts through 2026.

First published on May 4, 2022 / 8:15 AM

