Man wanted on weapons charges in New Jersey taken into custody in Mercer County, Pa.

A man wanted by the state of New Jersey on weapons charges was taken into custody at a home in Mercer County on Friday morning.

According to the City of Sharon Bureau of Police, on Thursday night, just before 10 p.m., officers were investigating a traffic complaint in the area of Meek Street and North Oakland Avenue. During the course of the investigation, they were alerted to the presence of Isaiah Olden, a 34-year-old man inside a home in the 500 block of Meek Street.

Police learned that Olden was wanted in New Jersey for two weapons-related charges, including a felony warrant for his arrest.

He was contacted by phone and refused to leave the home.

From there, Sharon police were able to obtain a search warrant for the home, and Olden still refused to leave the home.

The Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team was also called in to help take Olden into custody.

Just before 7 a.m. on Friday morning, he surrendered to police.

Olden was taken to the Mercer County Jail, and Sharon police said in a release that he will be charged with a fugitive from justice.