New exhibit showcasing Warhol art opens in Paris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paris is well known for its culture and museums, and recently, a Pittsburgh icon opened a new exhibit in the City of Lights.

The new exhibit is an artistic collaboration between Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat that features pieces from their time working together.

The exhibition, Basquiat × Warhol. Painting Four Hands, showcases more than 300 works and documents from their time working with each other.

Both artists have conflicting styles and differing world points of view, which highlights just some of the differences between the two.

"Warhol was very much about the question of economy, the question of stardom, icon. What is an icon? How does it work? Why does an icon work? And his way of reflecting reality through the lens of pop is, of course, very different to the artist Basquiat, reflecting about his immediate environment, the net way of the market, the signs in Brooklyn, [and] the airplanes crossing by, but all targeted about the question of Black identity," exhibit curator Dieter Buchhart said.

If you happen to find yourself in Paris in the coming months, the exhibit is on display at the Louis Vuitton Foundation museum through Aug. 28.