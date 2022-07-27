New, contemplative art installation open in the Cultural District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a new art installation in the Cultural District.

The 26-foot-high inflatable sculpture called "Pyramid XL Sphere" was created by French artist Cyril Lancelin.

"It's a contemplative piece," said Pam Komar, Director of Programming at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "You can actually walk through the sculpture, Cyril chose the color because of the three sister bridges. You can peek out, there's openings inside and you can see the city from different perspectives."

You can find the installation at 8th and Penn.