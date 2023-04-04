Man charged in New Castle stabbing

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a stabbing in New Castle.

Police said officers found a 30-year-old man stabbed in the lower abdomen after they were called to South Jefferson Street in the Big Run Housing Complex. The victim told police he'd been stabbed by Dewayne Banbury and gave officers a description.

Police said officers found a man fitting that description in an alley between Long Avenue and Reynolds Street. Banbury ran into a partially collapsed building and down a stairwell into the basement, police said.

Officers secured the perimeter and said Banbury agreed to surrender when he heard they were going to release the K-9.

Police said Banbury admitted to fighting with the victim and pulling out a knife.

Banbury was charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault. He was arraigned and placed into the Lawrence County Jail on $250,000 bond.