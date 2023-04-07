Man charged after woman shot in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was arrested after police said a woman was shot in Lawrence County.

New Castle police said they found a woman who was shot in the arm after they were called to Altman Road in the Harbor Heights Housing Complex on Thursday.

After speaking to the woman, police said they took David Morales-Fernandez into custody for questioning. Police said he admitted to shooting at the victim's car several times but said he didn't see her.

SHOOTING/ARREST On April 6th, 2023 New Castle City Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance with gunshots... Posted by New Castle Police Department on Friday, April 7, 2023

A 9mm gun was found in his front right pocket, police said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and criminal mischief.