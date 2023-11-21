New Castle police chief retiring, lieutenant to take over department

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- New Castle's police chief is retiring after more than a decade of leading the department.

New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem announced his retirement, effective Jan. 15, on Tuesday.

The department said Salem notified the city administration of his intention to retire several months ahead of time so leaders could find his replacement, and after conducting internal interviews for the position, Lt. David Cumo was selected as the next chief.

Salem joined the New Castle Police Department in 1995 and rose through the ranks to become chief in 2012. Cumo, the next chief, has been with the department since 1998.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of New Castle as their Police Chief for the past 11 years," Salem said in a news release posted to the department's Facebook page. "I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, and I am confident that the NCPD will continue to provide exceptional service to our community under the leadership of Chief Cumo."

The department said Cumo and Salem will work together over the next two months and Cumo won't be sworn in as police chief until Salem's last day in January.

"I have complete confidence in Lieutenant Cumo's ability to lead the NCPD forward," said Salem. "He is a dedicated, experienced, and innovative leader who will continue to build upon the strong foundation we have established."

Salem thanked the officers and command staff of New Castle police for their "unwavering dedication and service."