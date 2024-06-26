Police seek New Castle homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

Suspect in custody following deadly New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- New Castle police are searching for a homicide suspect from Ohio who is considered armed and dangerous.

Thirty-two-year-old Andrew Howard of Youngstown, Ohio, has been charged in connection with the death of Omar Hakim on April 21.

Police shared a photo of Howard on social media, saying they want anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them. He's considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

HOMICIDE SUSPECT The New Castle Police have filed homicide charges against 32 year old ANDREW HOWARD from Youngstown,... Posted by New Castle Police Department on Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Hakim was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a Chevrolet Tahoe near East Moody Avenue and Carlisle Street on April 21. Officers were dispatched there after a call about gunshots.

Police said there were six gunshots in the front driver's window and a rear passenger side door window was also shattered, apparently from a round that was fired inside.

Angelina Masi has already been arrested in connection with the shooting, charged with conspiracy to commit homicide. Investigators said they believe Masi took the suspected shooter to the area minutes before it happened.

Anyone who knows about where Howard may be is asked to call dispatch at 724-656-9300 or 911. People can also submit a tip online.