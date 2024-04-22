39-year-old man killed in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting in New Castle on Sunday night.

New Castle Police say they were called to the area of East Moody Avenue and Carlisle Street after gunshots were heard.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION On April 21, 2024, New Castle Police were dispatched to the area of E. Moody Ave. and Carlisle... Posted by New Castle Police Department on Sunday, April 21, 2024

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead sitting at the driver's seat inside of a Chevrolet SUV.

Police say that there were six bullet holes in the window where the man was sitting.

New Castle Police detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 724-656-9300 or 724-510-0125.