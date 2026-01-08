Facing a higher risk of cancer, New Castle firefighters increase efforts for early detection

Firefighters in New Castle have many duties, and on Thursday, getting screened for esophageal cancer became one of them.

"To be honest with you, the test isn't fun," Marco Bulisco, the president of IAFF Local 160, said.

Bulisco went through a screening for esophageal cancer at the New Castle Central Fire Station on Margaret St. in New Castle.

So did his colleagues, and even other departments.

"We have members from Butler and other locals all across Western PA," Bulisco said.

The Central Fire Station hosted the screenings. Lucid Diagnostics did the work.

"We were in McKeesport, and then today we're in New Castle and head home tomorrow," Kelly Scott, director of training at Lucid Diagnostics, said.

Firefighters have a 62% higher risk of esophageal cancer, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

The same research shows they also have a 39% increased risk of dying from esophageal cancer.

That doesn't just come from fighting fires – it can come from diesel fumes, and even fire gear.

"Our gear is manufactured with PFOAs in them," Bulisco said. "We're wearing them into that superheated environment. And our skin is absorbing all of that off-gassing material that we're wearing on our body."

It's why early detection is really important.

"Esophageal cancer presents as Barrett's Esophagus first, which is a treatable condition," Bulisco said.

Bulisco says his firefighters already have free chest X-rays and stress tests baked into their collective bargaining agreements.

He's hoping Thursday's event will help raise awareness and maybe get esophageal cancer screenings added to that list.