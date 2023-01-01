New Castle family escape house fire on New Year's Eve

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A family of five was able to safely escape their New Castle home after a fire started in their kitchen Saturday night.

The fire broke out at approximately 7:15 pm. along East Wallace Avenue, according to New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe.

The family was able to escape the blaze without injury, Kobbe added.

The family was cooking jalapño poppers when they stepped away from the stove for a short time. When they returned, the kitchen had caught fire.

The fire then traveled to the second floor where it caused considerable damage. The rest of the house suffered extensive smoke and water damage.

The fire was under control after about 45 minutes, Kobbe said.

This house fire came just days after another family on the same street lost their home in a Christmas Day fire, Kobbe said.

The Red Cross was called to assist the victims and the fire remains under investigation.