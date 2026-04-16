Argument leads to shots fired outside Neville Island roller rink, police say

A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after police said shots were fired outside of the Neville Roller Drome.

Ohio Township Police said that the incident started following an argument outside of the roller rink on Neville Island just before 9 p.m. and believe it began with a gathering of adults with no ties to the immediate area.

Police said the man who was taken into custody has been taken to the Ohio Township police station. The man hasn't been identified by police.

A man was taken into custody after an argument led to shots fired outside of the Neville Roller Drome on Wednesday evening. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed at least 11 evidence markers on the ground at the scene of the incident.

Four people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, according to police, who said that none of the individuals were shot.

Police said there's no threat to the community.

It's unclear at this time what charges the man who was taken into custody may be facing.