Netflix movie 'The Deliverance' filming in Pittsburgh area

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Netflix filming in McKees Rocks
Netflix filming in McKees Rocks 00:20

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A film crew was set up and filming scenes for a new Netflix movie right here in our area overnight. 

"The Deliverance" was being filmed on Munson Avenue, Ella Street, and the McKees Rocks Bridge overnight. 

Traffic was detoured until around 3 a.m. on this morning. 

Director and writer Lee Daniels' movie stars Mo'Nique and Glenn Close. 

The project was announced last month and a release date has not yet been determined. 

First published on August 25, 2022 / 4:30 AM

