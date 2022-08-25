Netflix movie 'The Deliverance' filming in Pittsburgh area

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A film crew was set up and filming scenes for a new Netflix movie right here in our area overnight.

"The Deliverance" was being filmed on Munson Avenue, Ella Street, and the McKees Rocks Bridge overnight.

Traffic was detoured until around 3 a.m. on this morning.

Director and writer Lee Daniels' movie stars Mo'Nique and Glenn Close.

The project was announced last month and a release date has not yet been determined.