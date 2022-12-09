Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.

One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.

Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School.

Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher the buck. Some think it's OK, while others think very differently.

"I got a grandchild just down the street, and I think I would really upset him to see a gutted deer hanging upside down in a front yard," Gene James said.

"My dad and my brothers are hunters, so I have no problem with it," Jodi Good said.

"I feel terrible doing it in front of the school," Smith said. "This is where I live. I have no other choice. I have no other trees in my yard. If I did, I'd be doing it there.

James said he wants to make clear that he's not anti-hunting and likes venison.

Smith said he's been hunting since he was a child and it's not the first time he's done this, and unless he gets someone or somewhere else to process his deer, he'll do the same thing next year.