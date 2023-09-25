Watch CBS News
Nearly 7,000 runners cross the finish line during the Great Race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nearly 7,000 runners crossed the finish line on Sunday at the 46th annual Great Race!

That included a group of runners who have run in every race since it began!

The race is a tradition in Pittsburgh and the largest 10k race in Pennsylvania. 

Our very own Chris Hoffman emceed the event and participated in it as well, along with our photographer Brian Smithmyer. 

