Nearly 7,000 runners cross the finish line during the Great Race

Nearly 7,000 runners cross the finish line during the Great Race

Nearly 7,000 runners cross the finish line during the Great Race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nearly 7,000 runners crossed the finish line on Sunday at the 46th annual Great Race!

That included a group of runners who have run in every race since it began!

The race is a tradition in Pittsburgh and the largest 10k race in Pennsylvania.

And they’re off! Runners and walkers are heading to the Point for the @GreatRacePGH 5k. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1JNBEDYabN — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 24, 2023

Our very own Chris Hoffman emceed the event and participated in it as well, along with our photographer Brian Smithmyer.