National Slovak Society distributing holiday cards to Pittsburgh-area nursing homes

The National Slovak Society, also known as NSS Life, is providing holiday cards to nursing homes across the Pittsburgh area, helping spread holiday cheer to some of the region's most vulnerable.

"Just a small act of kindness," said Bethany Bonnar, member and communications engagement director of NSS Life's fraternal department.

Each holiday season, NSS Life accepts donations of holiday cards, letters, and drawings from local community groups for distribution.

"These residents living in nursing home facilities might not be feeling that connection of family, which can be especially hard around the holidays," Bonnar explained. "This year, we have over 4,000 cards, which will have us be able to give cards to over 800 residents."

That equates to at least five cards for each person across eight local facilities. If NSS Life receives over 6,000 cards, there will be more holiday cheer to go around for even more nursing homes.

"We have at least five (facilities) we're considering, once we hopefully get those donations," Bonnar said.

To donate your holiday cards, you can mail them or drop them off at 1301 Ashwood Drive, Canonsburg, Pa. 15317.