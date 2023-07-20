Volunteers give back on National Pennsylvania Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- To mark National Pennsylvania Day, volunteers are helping people in need and beautifying the state.

On this day, Pennsylvania became the second state to join the United States of America. Some Pennsylvanians are celebrating by giving back.

A group called America250PA teamed up with Feeding Pennsylvania to help staff 14 different locations. The program is also partnering with PennDOT to clean up the state.

Volunteers said they're happy to spread a little positivity and provide help to those who need it.

"We're in the market today, we help to stock some of the food in the market. We're also going to be helping people as shopping buddies for people who are looking for produce and other food as well, so really just assisting the food bank and the market in any way that we possibly can," said Brianna Farrand with America250PA.

In total, there are volunteers at more than 29 sites helping at food banks and cleaning up communities.