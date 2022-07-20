National EMS Memorial passes through Pittsburgh, honors fallen Jeanette EMS worker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A national memorial and procession is making its way through our area!

The National EMS Memorial and weekend of honors procession stopped on the North Shore Great Lawn at the Law Enforcement Memorial at 10 a.m.

One of the people honored was paramedic William Sekora from the Jeanette EMS.

He died in October 2021 after contracting COVID-19 while on the job.

His son, also in the EMS service, was at the memorial.

"It's tremendous," said Matthew Stewart of the Westmoreland County Public Safety & Jeannette EMS. "For somebody in the EMS services to be recognized like this is an awesome experience."

The procession will continue its journey to Virginia for the kickoff of the National EMS Weekend of Honor Bike Ride, which is more than 62 miles long.

That begins on Saturday.