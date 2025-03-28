Pittsburgh-area Vietnam veterans honored at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

This year marks 50 years since U.S. armed forces withdrew from the Vietnam War, and those who served during the nearly 20-year conflict were honored Friday for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies hosted the event, with help from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"This is so important because a lot of Vietnam veterans, when they came home, they were not given the recognition they deserve," said Ed Hajduk, the director of the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. "The country was in turmoil at the time, and a lot of the Vietnam veterans were shunned by the public, so we are trying to make up for that, and to honor those veterans who served our nation."

Among those present to pay tribute was state Sen. Devlin Robinson, a Republican representing Pennsylvania's 38th District. A Marine combat veteran, Robinson shook the hands of Vietnam veterans in attendance, awarded them with special pins to commemorate the event, and helped carry wreaths honoring those who served from Nov. 1, 1955 through May 15, 1975.

"On this solemn occasion, we recognize not only your service and sacrifice, but also the resilience and courage you've displayed, not only on the battlefield, but also upon returning home," Robinson said during the official ceremony.

Those veterans who spoke with KDKA all agreed on their reason for attending the ceremony: to remember those who served and pay them their proper respect.

"I served in Vietnam, my brother did and a lot of my friends, and it's just something we should never forget," said Tommy Steadman of California, Pennsylvania. "It's an important war and it's hard to believe it was 50 years ago."

"It's very important as we're all getting older and to see this commemoration," said Harry Emerick, a Vietnam veteran from Upper St. Clair. "There was not a lot of recognition when we returned, and it's nice for us vets to have some recognition and gratitude for our service."

During the ceremony, Mychael Morohovich played "Amazing Grace," among other selections, on bagpipes, the Trinity High School JROTC presented the nation's colors for the National Anthem, the South Hills Veterans Honor Guard presented the nation's colors before the National Anthem and Tom and Rob Beaver performed "Echo Taps" in memory of the 58,307 service members who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. Among the casualties, 3,147 hailed from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. An additional 1,573 are still considered missing in action, with their families still awaiting word of their fate.

"Now we have the opportunity to do what has been done 50 years ago, welcome our Vietnam veterans home with honor and thank them and their families for their service and sacrifice," Hajduk said during the ceremony.

According to VA records, approximately 8.7 million Americans served in the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War, during a time when many of the services offered to present-day servicemen and women were not yet available. Hajduk said an estimated 600 Vietnam veterans die every day.

"It's just a matter of time before we don't get a chance to say thank you, so if you see a Vietnam veteran up on the street, if you see them walking, walk by, give them a handshake, say 'Thank you for your service and welcome home,'" he said.