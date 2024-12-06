National Aviary welcomes adorable new Victoria crowned pigeon chick

National Aviary works to bring back bird that's extinct in the wild

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary is welcoming a baby chick just in time for the holidays.

The aviary says its Victoria crowned pigeons Isabella and Ferdinand have hatched another baby together. Even though Victoria crowned pigeons are the largest members of the pigeon and dove family, about the size of a turkey, they only lay one egg at a time.

The aviary says it's not Isabella and Ferdinand's first rodeo, and they've been diligently caring for their "newest bundle of joy" over the last few weeks. After the chick fledges the nest, which is expected to happen sometime within the next week, they'll take care of it for another 13 weeks.

With its lace crest, red eyes and black mask, the royal-looking bird was named after Queen Victoria. The National Aviary says this little chick is also royalty — Pittsburgh royalty, that is. The aviary said a member of its lineage is featured on the Pittsburgh edition of the iconic board game Monopoly.

According to the National Aviary, the Victoria crowned pigeon is considered near threatened as hunting and habitat destruction have extirpated the species from many of its traditional territories in New Guinea. The species' population is declining, and there are only about 10,000 to 20,000 left in the wild, experts say.

The aviary invited people to come and catch a glimpse of the cute chick this weekend before it fledges the nest. The Victoria crowned pigeons live in the tropical rainforest habitat.