Meet Wanda, a critically endangered Vietnam pheasant hatched at the National Aviary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary is introducing visitors to Wanda, a critically endangered Vietnam pheasant chick that hatched this spring.

The aviary announced on Wednesday that its veterinary team conducted a DNA feather test to determine that the chick was a girl. Named Wanda by care staff, she's sporting her juvenile feathers and living alongside her mom Magda in the TreeTops habitat.

"Remember that adorable Vietnam Pheasant chick that hatched at the National Aviary earlier this year? We have egg-citing news…drumroll please…it's a girl! ...and her name is WANDA!" the aviary wrote on Facebook.

The aviary says the Vietnam pheasant is considered to be the most endangered of all pheasant species, and while it's listed as critically endangered, many believe they could be extinct in the wild. Not a lot is known about the evasive species, which is endemic to a few Central Vietnam regions. Experts say the species' decline is attributed to habitat loss likely caused by Vietnam War herbicide usage, logging, agricultural land clearing and hunting.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums estimates there are fewer than 100 Vietnam pheasants in accredited facilities. Before Wanda, the National Aviary hatched another Vietnam pheasant, which went on to live at a different AZA-accredited zoo.

Wanda was the first egg from parents Erik and Magda, and she was born in the National Aviary's breeding center in May. The National Aviary is part of the AZA's Species Survival Plan, which helps maintain a healthy pheasant population under expert care.

Since she hatched, Wanda has gotten regular checkups and is now living in a habitat with Magda, where guests can come visit her.