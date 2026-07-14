Naked child found walking in middle of Pennsylvania road after escaping "hoarder conditions" at home, police say

A naked child was found wandering in the middle of a road in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, after escaping from a home with "hoarder conditions," authorities said.

In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police said three people are facing charges in connection with the incident in Swatara Township. Jade Shuey, Stephanie Schaffner and Tucker Heagy were arrested on July 10 and charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of children.

State police said troopers from the Jonestown barracks were called to Quarry Road and South Lancaster Street around 7:30 a.m. on July 10 for reports of a naked 5-year-old boy walking in the road. Troopers arrived at the scene and found that some good Samaritans had helped get the boy out of the road. The boy was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. His condition was not immediately known.

Troopers said they determined that the boy escaped from a home with "hoarder conditions" on North Poplar Street. At the residence, investigators said they saw scattered trash, hundreds of flies and "limited room for maneuvering" due to clutter.

The news release said one bedroom in the home had a baby gate on the outside of the door frame that was held together by zip ties and duct tape. That bedroom, troopers later learned, was the 5-year-old boy's.

"Above the baby gate, there was miscellaneous wood boards drilled into the outside of the door frame to prevent the male child from escaping the bedroom," the news release from state police said.

The room also had feces smeared on the walls and the window, law enforcement said. The boy's bed was covered in food and was torn apart, troopers added.

Online court records show all three remain in the Lebanon County Prison, unable to post bail. They are due back in court later this month.