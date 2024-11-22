Browns' Myles Garrett sends message to T.J. Watt after shocking win over Steelers: "I'm the guy"

Myles Garrett didn't want an apology from T.J. Watt.

Instead, he demanded respect.

Garrett showed Watt why he's the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, recording three sacks in a dominant first half that set the tone for Cleveland's shocking 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

"I've got a lot of respect for him, a lot of respect for all of the guys over there ... but I'm No. 1," Garrett said after the game. "That's from edge [rusher] No. 1, to Defensive Player of the Year, I'm the guy. That runs through me. There's no other person being defended as I am or schemed or planned against like I am. Just goes to show, you can throw that out the window, I'm gonna find a way."

It was the kind of performance Garrett had numerous times last season, when he was voted the league's top defensive player over Watt, the Pittsburgh edge rusher who had more sacks and seemed to have an issue with finishing second. Watt won the award in 2021.

On the night Garrett received the award, Watt posted on social media, "Nothing I'm not used to." The post received 5.5 million views.

Earlier this week, Garrett responded to Watt's slight by saying, "I've never complained about the trophy not being at my house and vice versa."

Garrett felt disrespected and took it out on the Steelers.

"I was really focused on going out there and playing the very best ball I could," Garrett said. "But, yeah, I wanted to make it known that I'm the guy. I'm the No. 1 edge defender. That was a statement I was intending to make, and I think I made."

After Garrett ended the first half with his third sack of Wilson, Browns teammate Ogbo Okoronkwo mimicked putting a crown on Garrett's helmet.

"You don't want to put a chip on Myles' shoulders," Browns quarterback Jameis Winston said. "Because he will go off."

Garrett's three sacks gave him 10 this season. He's the only player in the league with double-digit sacks the last seven years.

Steelers drop consecutive games to Browns

Watt didn't get a sack and finished with four tackles as the Steelers dropped consecutive games to the Browns for the first time since 2000.

"It is very deflating," said Watt, who did not address his rivalry with Garrett. "We need to close out games and we were not able to do that. It sucks that we couldn't hold on, but a loss is a loss."

The Steelers struggled to find a way to stop Garrett, who was reluctant to give any of his secrets.

"I can't tell you because it might be used against me next time," Garrett said with a smile. "We see them in two weeks. Let me go ahead and say it was tough and keep it at that."

The Browns will visit Pittsburgh for a game on Sunday, Dec. 8.