Mustafa Alowemer sentenced after pleading guilty to plotting to bomb North Side church

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A judge has sentenced the Syrian refugee who pled guilty to plotting to bomb a church on the North Side. 

Mustafa Mousab Alowemer will spend more than 17 years behind bars. 

The now 24-year-old pled guilty last year to trying to provide "material support" to ISIS after plotting to blow up the Legacy International Worship Center. 

According to the affidavit, the FBI Pittsburgh Joint Terrorism Task Force, investigation revealed that the man had plotted to place a bomb on the church and he was inspired by ISIS.

Alowemer also said he targeted the church in order to "take revenge for our brothers in Nigeria."

