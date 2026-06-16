Murrysville police launch bike patrol after alleged assault on Westmoreland Heritage Trail

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail was in court on Tuesday. Murrysville police say Colton Stennett, 30, sexually assaulted a woman along the trail on June 2.

Stennett offered no comment when asked about the accusation against him, but also maintained his innocence.

The preliminary hearing on sexual assault and other counts was postponed, but the alleged incident pushed up plans for Murrysville police to start their own bike patrol.

"I had several officers interested, so I told them I'd look into it," Murrysville Police Department Chief Tom Kusinsky said.

State grants are helping pay for the bikes and training, but the chief says the Murrysville Council did the heavy lifting when it comes to getting this program rolling. Ten officers will be, and several have already undergone extensive training as cycle police officers.

"I think it's a great idea. I'm seeing more and more people on their bikes, walking trails, and that. People want to feel safe," cyclist Carol Horn said.

"It's always great to have law enforcement all up and down the trail," trail monitor Michael Bertonaschi said.

Murrysville Police say the department did have a bike patrol in the past, but this effort will be much bigger, and their cyclist officers won't just walk the beat, or pedal in this case.

"We're not going to limit them to the trail. They'll be able to go into neighborhoods and things like that if they want to," Chief Kusinsky said.

The officers' coverage area spans about 10 miles, and Chief Kusinsky says it will be year-round.